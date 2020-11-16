Menu

Video: Kazakhstan score incredible goal straight from kick-off

Posted by

Kazakhstan might not be a powerhouse of world football, but they deserve to enjoy their moment in the spotlight for this superb strike.

Watch below as Kazakhstan somehow score an absolute screamer straight from kick-off against Albania…

Pictures courtesy of RTSH

This is not the kind of thing you see very often, but fair play, the contact with the ball is perfect and it leaves the opposition goalkeeper absolutely no chance!

Unfortunately for Kazakhstan, they still lost this Nations League clash 3-1.

