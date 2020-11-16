Menu

Aguero doing his bit to convince Man City chiefs to seal potential £81million transfer

Manchester City
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly been talking up Lautaro Martinez to club chiefs amid transfer interest in the Inter Milan forward.

The 23-year-old has shown himself to be an outstanding talent in his time at the San Siro, and it’s unsurprising to hear that he’s impressed his fellow Argentine Aguero.

MORE: Video: Man City and Everton stars combine for Brazil to produce miss of the season contender

This is according to a report from 90min, who link Martinez as an option for City as they search for a long-term replacement for Aguero for summer 2021.

It remains to be seen if they can definitely land Martinez, but he’s considered the more realistic of the club’s two targets, with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland also being considered, according to 90min.

Martinez has been linked with City before, with the Sun previously claiming the Premier League giants were keen on the attacker with an £81million release clause.

inter milan lautaro martinez

Lautaro Martinez has discussed his Inter Milan future

City could do well to think about a long-term successor to Aguero soon, with the 32-year-old unlikely to have too many years left at the very highest level, even after a truly stunning career at the Etihad Stadium.

It would take another big name to really fill Aguero’s boots, so Martinez should be flattered that he’s apparently rated so highly by the man himself.

