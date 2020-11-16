Although Leeds United are hardly likely to appreciate an approach, they must be doing something right when one of their players is linked to a move to Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

The Elland Road outfit have been exciting to watch this season, if a little erratic under Marcelo Bielsa.

Currently sat 15th in the Premier League, they’ve scored more goals than the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, but they have also conceded the joint most along with West Bromwich Albion.

Despite their topsy-turvy 2020/21 campaign thus far, Kalvin Phillips has shone bright, and the 24-year-old midfielder has caught the attentions of Los Blancos.

According to Don Balon, he is being considered as a serious alternative to Eduardo Camavinga.

More Stories / Latest News Luis Suarez out of clash against former club Barcelona after testing positive for Covid-19 Injury concern sees Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson withdraw from England squad Arsenal midfielder tests positive for coronavirus days after Mohamed Salah news emerged

It’s been known for some time now that Zinedine Zidane wants his countryman at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, Real will face stiff competition for his signature from some of Europe’s heavyweights.

With the coronavirus pandemic arguably authoring the prices of players at present, Florentino Perez may prefer to acquire Phillips, who it’s expected will come in much cheaper than the €55m being quoted for Camavinga’s services.