Liverpool could reportedly be keen to try using Mohamed Salah in a swap deal to clinch the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Reds are being somewhat surprisingly linked with this deal by Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim that Salah has been considering leaving Anfield for some time now.

If accurate, Liverpool could do well to use this to their advantage and offer him to Juventus with the prospect of landing Dybala in return.

The Argentina international might not be in quite the same league as Salah, but he’s shone for Juve down the years and could be an ideal fit in Jurgen Klopp’s tactical setup.

Although most Liverpool fans would not want to lose Salah, the Egypt international is now 28 years of age so might be at his peak, with the club perhaps needing to think about soon shaking things up with some changes up front.

Dybala may well relish a change of scene as well and could revive his career with a move to the Premier League.

Don Balon add that Cristiano Ronaldo could be keen on Salah coming in as an upgrade on Dybala.