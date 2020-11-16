Menu

Liverpool dealt yet another injury scare after international match

Liverpool may have been dealt yet another injury blow as England manager Gareth Southgate provided an update on Jordan Henderson’s fitness.

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for the Reds on the injury front, with Virgil van Dijk looking set to miss perhaps the entire rest of the campaign, while there have also been issues with Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip.

Henderson now seems to be the latest concern for Liverpool, with England boss Southgate quoted by Goal as saying the midfielder felt he couldn’t carry on playing against Belgium after feeling some tightness.

LFC fans will be desperate for some more positive news on these issues, with a number of their players also missing games due to contracting coronavirus.

Mohamed Salah is currently out because of testing positive for COVID-19, and this follows Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane also missing games due to the illness in recent times.

Henderson is a hugely important part of this team and Liverpool simply cannot afford to be without more of their key names as they try to defend their Premier League title.

