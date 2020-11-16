The 2020/21 season is going from bad to worse for Jurgen Klopp, with his Liverpool players dropping like flies through injury.

Centre-backs, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, look likely to miss the rest of the campaign, whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for a month.

Other players appear to have picked up a niggle or two whilst on international duty, so the German could do with some good news.

Mo Salah, who will miss the match against Leicester after testing positive for Covid-19, may be about to lighten Klopp’s mood, however.

According to Hossam Hosny, the head of the Covid-19 committee in Egypt, there is an expectation that Salah will test negative by Thursday and therefore be allowed to fly back to England.

“Salah is currently in El-Gouna to complete his quarantine and he will conduct another PCR test on Thursday,” Hosny is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“And I expect that his result will be negative because until now, the player hasn’t shown any symptoms.

“Liverpool are communicating with us to check on Salah, and their medical staff agreed that he would travel to El-Gouna, and Salah can return to England if his test result on Thursday is negative.”

Salah’s omission from the game against the Foxes is bound to be a huge blow for the Reds as they seek to retain their first Premier League title.

Leicester, unlikely title winners under Claudio Ranieri, currently top the table under Brendan Rodgers, and will almost certainly provide Liverpool with a stern test of their credentials at the weekend.