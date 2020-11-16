Liverpool ready to take huge gamble in the transfer market this January

Liverpool are reportedly ready to take the risky decision of not signing a new centre-back when the transfer window opens in January.

The Reds look set to be without star player Virgil van Dijk for the remainder of the season, while there have also been recent concerns over Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Despite this, Liverpool are not keen on making the knee-jerk decision to move for a new signing in defence this January, according to The Athletic.

The report claims the Premier League champions are instead focusing on strengthening next summer, and could be prepared to make the most of the players they currently have in that area of the pitch.

Youngsters Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have shown some potential when filling in at the back for Liverpool recently, and the club may not need to spend a fortune to solve their problems.

That said, it’s also a huge gamble to trust these relatively unproven players, and some LFC fans will be desperate to see the club show a bit more ambition and sort out this area of weakness in their squad.

Liverpool finally ended their long wait for the title last season and some smart work in January could make them the favourites to lift the trophy again, but a lack of action could be hugely costly.