Ahead of La Liga’s game of the forthcoming weekend, Atletico Madrid have been dealt a huge blow.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19 whilst away on international duty with Uruguay, and will therefore be unavailable to play against former side, Barcelona.

The centre-forward has been at the forefront of the Rojiblancos charge up the table, and he would surely have loved the opportunity to show the Catalans what they’re missing.

? Comunicado de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol – 16/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/IDbS7JZ7NF — AUF (@AUFOficial) November 16, 2020

Atleti are playing well this season, but there’s no doubt that losing Suarez will be a massive disappointment for Diego Simeone, a manager who is still to beat Barcelona in a league game as manager of the mattress makers.

Against a defence that has shown signs of weakness in most of their games this season, Suarez would arguably have had a field day.

As long as he tests negative during the course of the next 10 days, he should be ok to face Valencia in the league at the end of the month, but he’ll almost certainly miss the Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow next Wednesday.