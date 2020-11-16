Man United hit with Anthony Martial injury concern as star suffers back problems whilst away with France

According to RMC Sport’s Loic Tanzi, Anthony Martial is suffering from some back problems, meaning that the Manchester United forward will train away from the rest of the France squad this evening.

This is the last thing that Manchester United fans will have wanted to hear at the start of the final stages of the international break, with the Red Devils facing West Brom in a must-win clash on Saturday night.

Martial, who won back a spot in the France squad in September after a two-and-a-half-year absence, has featured in both of Les Blues’ fixtures during this break so far.

The 24-year-old played just over half an hour in the shock friendly defat to Finland before starting and appearing for 78 minutes in the win against Portugal.

Didier Deschamps actually commented on the star’s performance, suggesting that Martial ‘lacked in finishing’ but overall that the centre-forward was unfortunate not to score after several close chances.

Anthony Martial a quelques problèmes au dos, il va s’entraîner à part ce soir au Stade de France #EquipeDeFrance — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) November 16, 2020

France’s final game of the international break is against Sweden tomorrow night, but after this update, some United fans will be hoping that Martial isn’t risked and is left out as a precaution.

Martial is yet to score in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, but has looked very sharp for the Red Devils in the Champions League with two goals and two assists.

It would be a massive missed opportunity for Martial to build some confidence in the top-flight this term if he’s ruled out of the encounter against relegation candidates West Brom.

With the kick-off time moved to 8pm though, Martial will have an extra couple of hours to recover his fitness if he’s indeed carrying a knock at this moment in time.