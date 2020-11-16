Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in a surprise development.

The Red Devils only recently signed both Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek in the last two transfer windows, so it’s unclear why they’d prioritise another similar style of player coming in in that area of the pitch.

It was recently reported that Man Utd would not go after Calhanoglu following talks with his agent, but it seems they may now have had a change of heart on this potential deal.

Reports in Italy now claim the Turkey international is looking increasingly likely to leave Milan, with United mentioned as being one of two clubs leading the chase for his signature.

Along with United, Atletico Madrid are said to be the other team also in the strongest position to win the race for Calhanoglu’s signature.

Milan will no doubt be disappointed that they look set to lose such an important player, but there may be some consolation in the fact that he doesn’t appear to be heading to rivals Juventus.

MUFC would do well to snap up the 26-year-old, who could perhaps be a better option than the likes of Van de Beek or Paul Pogba on his day.