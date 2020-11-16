Menu

Man United plan on offering Paul Pogba new contract in shocking new claims from Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to offer Paul Pogba a new long-term contract within months according to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United from Juventus in 2016, four years after he opted to depart the Reds’ youth academy in a transfer which saw the Reds’ hierarchy splash out £94.5m, as per TransferMarkt.

However, after a series of inconsistent performances mixed with public comments suggesting he may be looking to move on from Old Trafford, the Frenchman has come under intense fire.

Despite recently triggering a one-year contract extension in their star midfielder’s deal, Pogba’s long-term future continues to be the subject of much speculation, as per Manchester Evening News.

The latest in the ongoing saga came from the man himself who spoke to French broadcaster RTL after his country’s recent 1-0 Nations League win over Portugal.

Pogba’s comments did not go down well among the United faithful as the club’s loyal fanbase continue to question his motives for staying at a club he clearly is not happy at, or committed to.

However, in another recent social media post from Romano, the journalist has revealed that Pogba’s comments have been taken out of context and United are planning on offering him a deal within months.

Should Romano’s claims prove to be true, it does beg the question why the United hierarchy are so keen to keep a player on their books who seemingly wants out.

