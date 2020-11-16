Manchester United legend Roy Keane has made it clear how highly he rates Aston Villa star Jack Grealish after he caught the eye for England.

Despite the Three Lions losing 2-0 to Belgium in their Nations League clash last night, Grealish looked like a real bright spark in Gareth Southgate’s side and like a player with a big future for his national side.

It’s taken some time for Grealish to establish himself at the highest level, having spent some time in the Championship with Villa before helping them survive relegation from the Premier League last term.

Both Villa and Grealish look to be improving all the time, and it’s already well established that his exciting performances attracted interest from Manchester United in the summer, as reported by ESPN and others.

Keane worked with Grealish at Villa and it seems clear the former Man Utd captain is a big fan and perhaps feels like a lot of Red Devils fans feel about missing out on this signing.

“He takes risks. What I love about Jack – and I worked with him at Aston Villa – is his courage,” Keane told ITV, as quoted by the Metro.

“Wanting the ball in tight areas, dealing with the ball, getting you up the pitch, winning free-kicks, courage, he’s quicker than you think.

“The way he’s improved over the past six months has been fantastic. We keep talking about England winning something or getting to the next level, I think they need a player like Jack to do that. He was outstanding.”

United would surely still benefit from the addition of a player like Grealish, with summer signing Donny van de Beek not making much of an impact so far, and with Paul Pogba continuing to struggle to show his best form in a red shirt.