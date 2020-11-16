Menu

Roy Keane raves about “outstanding” summer Manchester United transfer target

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has made it clear how highly he rates Aston Villa star Jack Grealish after he caught the eye for England.

Despite the Three Lions losing 2-0 to Belgium in their Nations League clash last night, Grealish looked like a real bright spark in Gareth Southgate’s side and like a player with a big future for his national side.

MORE: Manchester United transfer target’s release clause changes to €40million

It’s taken some time for Grealish to establish himself at the highest level, having spent some time in the Championship with Villa before helping them survive relegation from the Premier League last term.

Both Villa and Grealish look to be improving all the time, and it’s already well established that his exciting performances attracted interest from Manchester United in the summer, as reported by ESPN and others.

Keane worked with Grealish at Villa and it seems clear the former Man Utd captain is a big fan and perhaps feels like a lot of Red Devils fans feel about missing out on this signing.

grealish celebrates

Jack Grealish celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Liverpool

“He takes risks. What I love about Jack – and I worked with him at Aston Villa – is his courage,” Keane told ITV, as quoted by the Metro.

“Wanting the ball in tight areas, dealing with the ball, getting you up the pitch, winning free-kicks, courage, he’s quicker than you think.

More Stories / Latest News
Roy Keane blasts Albania keeper’s ‘stupid’ error leading to kick-off goal as legend faces complaint from Man City for labelling Kyle Walker an ‘idiot’
Chelsea pursuing transfer of world class forward that points to interesting tactical move by Lampard
Deschamps admits that Anthony Martial ‘lacked in finishing’ but hails Man United star’s ‘very promising’ display against Portugal

“The way he’s improved over the past six months has been fantastic. We keep talking about England winning something or getting to the next level, I think they need a player like Jack to do that. He was outstanding.”

United would surely still benefit from the addition of a player like Grealish, with summer signing Donny van de Beek not making much of an impact so far, and with Paul Pogba continuing to struggle to show his best form in a red shirt.

More Stories Jack Grealish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.