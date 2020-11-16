Manchester United target gives green light to Real Madrid transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be set to miss out on one of their rumoured defensive targets.

The Red Devils were recently linked with Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres by ESPN, in a move that would certainly benefit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after their unconvincing start to the season.

Torres has shone in La Liga and could undoubtedly be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as a partner to Harry Maguire, but it seems he might have another move on the horizon instead.

According to Don Balon, Torres has now given the green light to a move to Real Madrid after being identified as an ideal long-term replacement for veteran defender and captain Sergio Ramos.

Still, even if the player is ready to make the move to the Bernabeu, Real will still have to negotiate a fee with Villarreal for the Spain international.

This could still give United some hope of getting in ahead of Madrid in the future, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be a top priority for them.

Man Utd were also linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde in that ESPN report and may well have other alternatives in mind as well.