Menu

‘You will be happy again’ – Paul Pogba urged to leave Manchester United by legend on Twitter

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio has taken to Twitter to call for Paul Pogba to return to the club. 

Pogba, who departed Juve in 2016 to return to Manchester United, has been out in the cold for much of the season so far, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly unable to fit him into his United equation.

Though undoubtedly talented, Pogba, now 27, remains a luxury player, rather than a practical one – at least he is for United – it’s a different story when he’s playing for his country.

MORE: Man United hit with Anthony Martial injury concern as star suffers back problems whilst away with France

Pogba’s stock remains high in the football world, even if he isn’t playing regularly at United. Testament to that is Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio calling for him to return via Twitter.

Have a look at this.

More Stories / Latest News
New weekly high of positive Covid-19 cases recorded by the Premier League
Richard Keys reignites his feud with former Man United star over Kyle Walker comments
Video: France U-21 denied in incredible fashion as Anthony Racioppi pulls off spinning backheel save

Marchisio played alongside Pogba during their time together at Juve. It’s unclear whether they’ve maintained any sort of relationship since parting ways, but it’s certainly bold to tweet him in this manner!

Only time will tell if Pogba will hear his call and return to Turin…

More Stories Claudio Marchisio Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.