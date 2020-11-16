Jose Mourinho bemoans international break disasters in yet another hilarious Instagram post

Jose Mourinho’s Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving. The Tottenham manager shared another classic post on Monday afternoon.

Mourinho has been one of football’s biggest characters for some time now, but we didn’t think we’d see him jump on the social media trend anytime soon – let alone him actually use it.

The Spurs boss, though, has been giving us a direct line to his thought process via his Instagram account. It’s been like one great big Mourinho stream of consciousness, and just as entertaining as you’d expect.

His latest post, shared on Monday afternoon, is in reference to the current international break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

With ‘randomers running on the pitch’ Mourinho is referring to the South Korean training camp, which is hosting Heung-min Son at current, and doesn’t look what you’d consider to be very COVID secure.

So much for the KFA creating a “bubble” for the Korean players at their hotel in Austria as they were preparing for Mexico. Their training ground was helplessly vulnerable. Take a look at this stranger running on the track around the pitch whilst Korea were training yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MEgjpXrOwk — Steve Han • ??? (@realstevescores) November 14, 2020

And, in case you missed it, as Sky Sports report Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne tested positive for coronavirus after playing 90 minutes against England, for whom Spurs’ Harry Winks was starting.

It’s all been a bit of a calamity. It’s almost as if an international break isn’t such a good idea in the midst of a global pandemic. Judging by the level of sarcasm in Mourinho’s Insta post – he may not be on board with the idea, either.