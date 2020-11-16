As the international break comes towards its end, the Premier League have announced a spike in positive coronavirus cases.

According to the official Premier League website, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 during the period between Monday 9 November and Sunday 15 November.

Of those, 16 have tested positive, which is a marked rise on all of the previous test results, listed below:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

It brings the moral issue of how much longer the authorities should continue allowing games to be played into sharp focus.

Players across the European leagues appear to have also tested positive, meaning a large number of teams will be without their star players for this coming weekend.

Though more is now known about coronavirus and how it spreads, the inherent risk to players and staff surely means that a rethink is in order.