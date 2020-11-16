Menu

Incredible N’Golo Kante stats prove he is back to his brilliant best for Chelsea and France

Chelsea FC
Posted by

N’Golo Kante is back to his brilliant best for both Chelsea and France – and this stat shared by @PurelyFootball on Twitter shows it.

Kante has been regarded as one of the best midfielders on the planet for some time now, but after four years of virtually uninterrupted success, the Frenchman struggled last term.

For the first time in his career at the top, Kante struggled with form and fitness, with recurring injury problems meaning he was in and out of the Chelsea team for much of the campaign.

MORE: Video: Chelsea star N’Golo Kante reacts quickly to fire France into lead against Portugal with rebound

The World Cup winner looks as fit as ever this term, and if this stat tweeted by @PurelyFootball is anything to go by, is hitting his stride just in time for next summer’s European Championships.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United new-boy Amad Diallo showcases Lionel Messi-esque dribbling in training
England boss Gareth Southgate hoping for lawmaker intervention before situation turns nasty
‘Not as good as Neville thinks they are’ – Megan Rapinoe slams England Ladies squad

Historically, when Kante has been at this level of performance, both France and Chelsea have been successful in landing major honours. Let’s see if history repeats itself this time around…

 

More Stories N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.