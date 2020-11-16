She’s not known as a shrinking violet, and USA women’s national team star, Megan Rapinoe, has once again hit the spot with a verbal assault on England women’s head coach, Phil Neville.

At last year’s Women’s World Cup, England met the USA at the semi-final stage, with hopes that the Three Lions would qualify at the expense of the favourites.

As it turned out, England were well beaten, and in her book, One Life, being serialised by the Daily Telegraph (subscription required) and cited by the Daily Star, Rapinoe couldn’t help taking a swipe at the former Man United and Everton man.

“I was injured for the semi-final against England. It was Alex’s (Morgan) 30th birthday, she was feeling pretty jaunty,” she said.

“After her goal she raised her pinkie in a gesture to imitate drinking tea. It was epic.

“To tease the English is such a pleasure, they react immediately and get completely outraged.

“It sparked a whole new level of rivalry with Phil Neville’s team, who are good, although not as good as Neville thinks they are.”

Whether Neville and his players agree with the assessment or not, the fact is that England tumbled out of a tournament in glorious failure once again.

It was arguably their best shot at the top prize, given the ages and form of their players, but, unfortunately, it will always remain a case of what might’ve been.

Something that Megan Rapinoe will surely remind them of given half the chance.