PSG have already prepared three-year contract offer worth €385,000-a-week to land Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer

According to Spanish publication AS, Paris Saint-Germain have prepared to offer Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos an extremely lucrative three-year deal, which would see Ramos earn €60m in wages.

Ramos’ current contract expires next summer, leaving the centre-back able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from January onwards.

AS report that it’s becoming increasingly difficult for Los Blancos to agree a new contract with Ramos, with the club currently reluctant to offer the defender – who turns 35 at the end of March – anything more than a one-year deal that includes a conditional option of a further 12 months.

PSG are reportedly the side that hold the main interest in recruiting Ramos, with the French powerhouses already having prepared a pre-contract offer that they will table when it’s legal in January.

AS add that the Parisians would be willing to offer Ramos a three-year contract that would see him paid a net salary of €20m each season.

It’s worth noting that this deal, which would be worth just a staggering €384,615-a-week, doesn’t even account for the likely hefty signing bonus that Ramos would receive for joining on a free.

Ramos is in his 16th season with Madrid, the record-breaking Spain international defender remains a key figure for Los Blancos and is still the side’s leader.

AS report that president Florentino Perez will discuss Ramos’ future with El Larguero today. Keeping hold of the fierce defender should be an absolute priority for the side.

Ramos has made 10 appearances across all competitions so far this season – missing just one of Madrid’s fixtures to date – scoring three goals.

Ramos has made a total of 660 appearances for Madrid, he’s definitely seen as the face of Los Blancos, losing the defender would be a insurmountable blow for the club.