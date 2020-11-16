Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho discusses his coaching ambitions

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho has discussed his coaching plans after a legendary playing career at the highest level.

Great players don’t always make great managers, but occasionally we see some make the step up with tremendous success, with Zinedine Zidane a recent example.

But then you get others like Diego Maradona and you wonder if it’s best for some players to preserve their legendary status by simply leaving the game once they hang up their boots.

Ronaldinho admits he’d like to be a coach, but he has also spoken out on how he might find it frustrating.

“I would choose to be a Coach but I think I would make a terrible coach,” he said.

“I don’t think I can be good at watching people playing while dishing instructions on the dugout. That is a frustrating job, seeing people make bad discussions, i would be tempted to get inside and show them how it’s done.”

We’d certainly be intrigued to see how this might work out if Ronaldinho ever fancies giving it a try.

Then again, you also feel like he might do best to get on the pitch himself to show his players how it’s done, as he says!