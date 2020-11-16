Menu

Roy Keane blasts Albania keeper’s ‘stupid’ error leading to kick-off goal as legend faces complaint from Man City for labelling Kyle Walker an ‘idiot’

It doesn’t look like Roy Keane will change his analysis style anytime soon, with the Premier League legend calling out a ‘stupid’ error during Albania’s Nations League tie against Kazakhstan.

Keane, who judges Premier League action for Sky Sports and international fixtures for ITV, was left utterly shocked after Aybol Abiken’s goal for Kazakhstan last night.

Abiken bagged an instant response in the 24th minute after Albania made it 2-0, with a goal directly from kick-off, with the speculative effort hitting the net because of Etrit Berisha’s poor positioning.

Keane, who represented Ireland 67 times, exclaimed that he’d ‘never forgive’ Berisha for a blunder like this, which he branded ‘stupid’ and admitted made him ‘angry watching it’.

“You wouldn’t forgive him – international football – what was he doing?”

“You’d never forgive him for that.”

“Stupid, look at it. I’m angry watching it.”

This comes as the Daily Mail report that Manchester City have filed an official complaint to Sky Sports regarding the Manchester United legend’s harsh criticism of Kyle Walker.

Keane showed his ruthless side whilst covering the Premier League’s marquee matchup before the international break – City vs Liverpool – with the 49-year-old really going to town on Walker.

Keane labelled the right-back an ‘idiot’ after he conceded a penalty with a reckless foul on Sadio Mane, before adding that the 52-cap England international is a ‘car crash’ of a player.

