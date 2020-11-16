Video: Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka beats Kevin De Bruyne with neat skill during Belgium-England clash

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is a very special talent indeed, and he showed he’s worth his place in the senior England set-up with this fine skill against Kevin De Bruyne of all people.

Watch below as Saka produces a superb turn that totally fools De Bruyne during last night’s Nations League clash between England and Belgium…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Saka has been part of the Arsenal first-team for some time now and it seems pretty clear he’s going to be one to watch for club and country in the years to come.