Sergio Ramos willing to sacrifice €36m in guaranteed wages to stay at Real Madrid with lucrative PSG offer already prepared

According to Spanish publication AS, Sergio Ramos has made it clear to Real Madrid that his wish is to stay, with the centre-back’s future resting on Los Blancos meeting his fair contract demands.

AS report that the reigning La Liga champions are only willing to offer Ramos – who will turn 35 years old at the end of March – an initial one-year contract that includes a conditional further 12 months.

It’s added that the second year would only be triggered if certain variables are met, however these would be nullified if the defender was to suffer a major injury.

The Spanish publication suggest that Ramos wishes to remain at the Bernabeu, but rightfully feels that he deserves a guaranteed two-year contract owing to his loyalty and commitment to the club.

AS actually add that Ramos would be willing to accept a two-year deal at his current €12m salary, which is worth significantly less than the pre-contract offer that Paris Saint-Germain will table in January.

PSG have already prepared a lucrative three-year offer that they will table to Ramos in January (when it’s legal to discuss a pre-contract agreement with a foreign-based player).

The Parisians would be willing to pay the commanding defender a net salary of €20m a year, plus a likely hefty signing-on bonus as he’d arrive on a free, making this worth in excess of €60m.

With Ramos informing Madrid that he’d re-sign if a two-year deal worth €24m in wages is presented, this means that the Spaniard would effectively be willing to sacrifice €36m to stay with Los Blancos.

That’s a clear indicator of how much Ramos wants to remain with the La Liga powerhouses, it’s a shame that Madrid have shown no signs that they are open to a fair compromise.

Ramos is arguably even more integral for Madrid than he was a few years ago when Cristiano Ronaldo was still around and the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were in their primes.

Were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic damaging the finances of clubs across the world, Ramos would actually be well within his rights to command an increase in his salary – but he’s happy to keep them the same. Ramos really shouldn’t have to do to anything else to convince the club to match his demands.

Ramos is in his 16th season with Madrid, the record-breaking Spain international defender remains a key figure for Los Blancos, with 660 total appearances for the club to date.