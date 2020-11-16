Although there’s no suggestion that Gareth Southgate will be vacating the England manager’s job anytime soon, that hasn’t stopped bookmakers placing odds on his replacement.

Another lacklustre performance, this time against Belgium, has seen all of the positivity and goodwill which surrounded Southgate and his players at the 2018 World Cup virtually evaporate.

England have been on a slow but sure downward spiral, and it’s difficult to see where they go from here with Southgate still in charge.

Betfair have a list of potential replacements which includes all of the usual suspects, however, it’s doubtful that anyone would’ve put Burnley’s Sean Dyche as the 4/1 favourite.

Former midfield duo, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, are out at 12/1 with Brendan Rodgers, currently top of the Premier League with Leicester, at 16/1.

The full list can be seen below:

Sean Dyche – 4/1

Eddie Howe – 7/1

Graham Potter – 7/1

Chris Wilder – 11/1

Frank Lampard – 12/1

Steven Gerrard – 12/1

Arsene Wenger – 14/1

Brendan Rodgers – 16/1

Aidy Boothroyd – 16/1

Jose Mourinho – 20/1

Rafa Benitez – 25/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 40/1

Jurgen Klopp – 40/1

Zinedine Zidane – 40/1

Pep Guardiola – 55/1