Tottenham ace coronavirus positive on international duty and will miss Man City clash

Tottenham full-back Matt Doherty will seemingly miss his side’s clash with Manchester City this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

Doherty arrived at Spurs in the summer transfer window from Premier League counterparts Wolves and has wasted no time establishing himself as an important figure under Jose Mourinho.

It’s for that reason that it will be a great annoyance for Mourinho that, as Sky Sports report, Doherty has tested positive for coronavirus while away on international duty with Ireland.

The report notes that he, and teammate James McClean who is also positive, has been moved into isolation and is no longer in contact with the rest of the international side.

Doherty will presumably remain in isolation until he is able to provide a negative test, when he will be able to join back up with the Tottenham squad and Mourinho.

That won’t be before Saturday’s game with Man City, though. He’s ruled out of that one now.

