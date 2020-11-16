Steve Clarke hoping to play Andy Robertson in Scotland’s next game amid Liverpool star’s hamstring injury concern

According to the Mirror, Steve Clarke has suggested that he’d like to play Liverpool star Andy Robertson in Scotland’s next game against Israel amid the full-back’s hamstring injury concerns.

Robertson played all 120 minutes on Scotland’s historic night against Serbia, with the Tartan Army securing a spot in the Euros after a dramatic win on penalties.

Robertson’s dedication on the night left him with a hamstring issue which ruled him out of the nation’s defeat to Slovakia last night, but Clarke is hopeful that the ace can return against Israel on Wednesday.

Clarke, who actually acted as an assistant coach at Liverpool for 18 months, has confirmed that Robertson will be travelling with the rest of the team to Israel, where he’ll be assessed.

Here’s what Clarke had to say:

“Andy was probably a little bit worse than the rest, which is why I left him out. It would have been too big a risk,”

“But he’s coming to Israel so we’ll assess him over there and hopefully get him on the pitch. That would be good as we’d like our captain on the pitch.”

More Stories / Latest News Didier Deschamps addresses concerns over Anthony Martial’s form PSG have already prepared three-year contract offer worth €385,000-a-week to land Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer (Photos) Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fires warning to Gambia after being stranded at airport

Clarke really can’t be faulted for wanting to field his captain at some point in the Nations League tie against Israel.

Scotland currently sit top of their group and if they can continue their encouraging displays in this competition, they’ll have another route of qualifying for the next European championships, which could be massively useful after the tight manner in which they’ve just secured their spot.

Clarke’s update is somewhat mixed news for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans, with Robertson loosely in contention for the Israel fixture it’s clear that his hamstring injury isn’t a serious concern, but the Liverpool faithful would probably prefer that their left-back isn’t risked regardless.