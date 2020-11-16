Having not played a single minute for Napoli this season, it appears that the future for Arkadiusz Milik lies away from the Italian giants.

Two cruciate ligament injuries has meant that Napoli haven’t seen the best of Milik, but that hasn’t deterred other teams from a potential approach.

According to The Sun, Carlo Ancelotti, now the manager of Everton but the former Partnopei chief, is looking to make a cut-price move for his former player in the January transfer window.

Whether a reported £10m offer will be enough to tempt the Italians into parting with the 26-year-old is unclear, particular after earlier reported interest from Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal star hits out at African Football Confederation on Instagram after night on airport floor Chief says that Arsenal loanee has ‘enriched’ team and discusses permanent transfer Liverpool offered hope as Egyptian authorities expect Salah to test negative for Covid-19 by Thursday

The Sun noted back in September that the north Londoners would be willing to stump up £25m for the Polish international’s signature.

Ancelotti will clearly be hoping that his previous relationship with the player will tip the scales in his favour, but in such a poor economic climate, money talks.