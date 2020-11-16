Concern for German National Team as Ukrainian duo test positive for coronavirus morning after match

Ukrainian internationals Eduard Sobol and Yevhen Makarenko have tested positive for coronavirus, according to German publication Kicker.

This would – all due respect and well-wishes to the pair of them – not be newsworthy, had both players not played for their country during their 3-1 defeat to Germany on Saturday.

As reported by Kicker, the pair tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the day after playing the Germans, but were (supposedly) negative on the day of the fixture taking place.

Kicker report that Germany manager Joachim Löw was surprised with the news, and understandably so. It seems difficult to imagine how they could be positive the day after the game, but negative for the day itself.

But – that’s the story that’s been given.

Chelsea duo Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner featured for Germany, with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan playing the full 90 minutes in the middle of the park.

Though the risk of transmission is low outdoors and the players may well not have been infectious during the game, it’s not ideal circumstances for anyone involved, is it?