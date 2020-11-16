Chelsea injury update provided by journalist after star limps off while on international duty

Matt Law has given an update on the condition of Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, and thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be too serious.

Frank Lampard will no doubt have been concerned after seeing Chilwell limp off the field injured during England’s defeat to Belgium yesterday evening, especially with his summer signing having missed the start of the season with a foot injury.

However, Telegraph journalist Matt Law has now given a reputable update on Chilwell’s condition, and though it seems unlikely he will be available for England on Wednesday night, it doesn’t appear to be anything to worry about from Chelsea’s perspective.

Little update on Ben Chilwell. His issue last night was a back spasm. Player hoping it’s not a big issue and that it was brought on by the travelling but needs to see how it settles. Can’t see him being involved Weds night for England. #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 16, 2020

What a bizarre way for a player to get injured. Have you ever heard of anything like that?

Chilwell ought to invest in a memory foam cushion for when he’s travelling around Europe, whether it be via plane or bus. You’ve got to look after your back, Ben, else you’ll regret it in your old age!