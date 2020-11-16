Video: Arsenal target on fire with first-half brace for France U-21s including gorgeous chip

Reported Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard is on fire for France U21s, netting two first-half goals against Switzerland this evening.

The 22-year-old has developed a reputation as somewhat of a goal-machine during his time at Celtic. Edouard has found the back of the net 50 times in just 89 SPL appearances, as well as bagging an astonishing 15 goals in nine appearances for the France U21 side.

It’s, for that reason, no surprise that Football London claimed that Edouard had landed himself on Arsenal’s radar, with the striker being considered as a potential long-term replacement for the currently misfiring Alexander Lacazette.

He looks as though he’d be a great acquisition, too, at least his first-half double against Switzerland U21s certainly suggests so. For his first, he shrugged off the opposing defender before lifting a delightful chip over the goalkeeper.

Edouard took full advantage of a defensive mix-up to score his second. He was alert to the hesitation between goalkeeper and defender, nipping in ahead of them both and finding the back of the net.

Sign him up, Arteta!