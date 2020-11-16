Video: Barcelona target Memphis Depay executes outrageous heel-flick to leave opponent in his wake

Netherlands attacker Memphis Depay pulled off something quite special against Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday evening.

The Dutch defeated the Bosnians 3-1 to secure Frank De Boer his first win as manager, in his fifth game. Considering his recent failures in London, Milan and Atlanta – he really needed that.

Depay himself got on the scoresheet, with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum bagging a brace, but the former Manchester United man executed something else pretty special during the contest.

Have a look at how he left Standard Liege midfielder Gojko Cimirot in his wake with a marvellous piece of skill with his heel. How on Earth has he done that?

As Mundo Deportivo report, Depay was close to signing for Barcelona over the summer, while the deal could be completed as soon as January when the transfer window reopens.

If Depay is going to be pulling off flicks and tricks like this in front of the Camp Nou crowd (when it’s safe for them to return) – who needs Neymar?