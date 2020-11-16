Video: Kevin de Bruyne looked effortless as he made long-range outside-foot pass against England as Belgium won

Manchester City fans that tuned into England’s Nations League defeat to Manchester City were treated in the 85th minute after a moment of brilliance from Kevin de Bruyne.
De Bruyne was laid off the ball in his own defensive third when he knocked the ball forward, looked up and then fired an outside-foot pass to the right-wing.
England were perhaps lucky that their sloppy defensive positioning wasn’t punished in this moment, as the attacker faced up Tyrone Mings before the danger disappeared.
Who else in the world makes this pass? pic.twitter.com/K5liorPrwK
— Sas (@KDBased) November 15, 2020
Pictures from Esporte Interativo.
De Bruyne will be hoping to fire City to the Premier League title before achieving success with Belgium at the Euros next summer.