Video: Manchester United new-boy Amad Diallo showcases Lionel Messi-esque dribbling in training

A clip of Amad Diallo on the training ground ought to get Manchester United fans excited about when January comes around.

United confirmed on their official website at the tail end of the transfer window that Diallo had signed for the club, but would not be arriving until the winter window opened in January.

While Man United fans have been forced to wait patiently to see the 18-year-old in action, they ought to be pretty excited about what they will be seeing upon his arrival at the club.

Have a look at this clip of Diallo on the Atalanta training pitches. The way he dribbles with the ball glued to his foot, it really is Lionel Messi-esque.

That’s Messi’s trademark, shifting through the gears and slaloming between defenders. Diallo looks like he’s got a similar innate dribbling ability to the Barcelona superstar.

If he’s half the player Messi is in any other department, United are in for a treat…