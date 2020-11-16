Menu

Video: ‘Problem with young black men having money’ – Pundit takes journalists to task over treatment of Man United star

It’s no laughing matter when media outlets appear to have a hidden agenda regarding certain players.

After a UK based newspaper ran a headline about Man United’s Marcus Rashford buying houses with the money he earns from playing, and somehow linking it to the excellent charity work that he’s been doing, Max Rushden took them to task on talkSPORT.

Aside from questioning the moral fibre of the journalists themselves and the company for whom they work, he also went as far to say the tone of the coverage is because some people have an issue with young black men having money.

