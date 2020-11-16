Video: France U-21 denied in incredible fashion as Anthony Racioppi pulls off spinning backheel save

Switzerland U-21 goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi pulled off a quite extraordinary save during his country’s 3-1 defeat to France this evening.

Unfortunately for Racioppi and his Swiss teammates, France’s U-21 side had just too much quality to keep them at bay this evening, but that’s not to say that they didn’t try their hardest.

Racioppi in particular, who plays his football in France for Dijon, pulled off a remarkable save to prevent the French from extending their lead to three after a first-half brace from Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

The 21-year-old looked as though he was almost accepting defeat by spinning around and attempting to boot the ball with his foot, but somehow, he managed to keep it out, in the most bizarre fashion.

We’ve scarcely seen a save like this before, and we’re not sure why you’d even attempt to pull it off in a match, but hats off to you, Anthony Racioppi – a backheel save to add to your repertoire!