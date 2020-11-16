Menu

Video: France U-21 denied in incredible fashion as Anthony Racioppi pulls off spinning backheel save

Posted by

Switzerland U-21 goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi pulled off a quite extraordinary save during his country’s 3-1 defeat to France this evening.

Unfortunately for Racioppi and his Swiss teammates, France’s U-21 side had just too much quality to keep them at bay this evening, but that’s not to say that they didn’t try their hardest.

Racioppi in particular, who plays his football in France for Dijon, pulled off a remarkable save to prevent the French from extending their lead to three after a first-half brace from Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

MORE: Video: Arsenal target on fire with first-half brace for France U-21s including gorgeous chip

The 21-year-old looked as though he was almost accepting defeat by spinning around and attempting to boot the ball with his foot, but somehow, he managed to keep it out, in the most bizarre fashion.

We’ve scarcely seen a save like this before, and we’re not sure why you’d even attempt to pull it off in a match, but hats off to you, Anthony Racioppi – a backheel save to add to your repertoire!

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City star returns to training pitch one day after being knocked out on the field of play
Lionel Messi will earn €30m loyalty bonus from Barcelona even if he signs for Man City
‘Get Mourinho as your head coach’ – Ex-Spurs striker says England are wasting their time with Southgate
More Stories Anthony Racciopi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.