Video: Riyad Mahrez nets stunning solo golazo from Said Benrahma cross-field assist

Riyad Mahrez scored a brilliant goal for Algeria against Zimbabwe this afternoon – and it was assisted by West Ham summer signing Said Benrahma.

While African Cup of Nations qualifying rounds are not exactly renown for the quality on display across the board, there are a few gems in the midst of it all, Algeria possessing a few of them.

Mahrez and Benrahma, of Manchester City and West Ham respectively, demonstrated how they’re a cut above their opponents by combining for a superb goal for Algeria this afternoon.

Benrahma played an inch-perfect switch of play in the direction of Mahrez, who controlled it with his heel before turning the Zimbabwe defence inside-out and finding the finish.

Benrahma to Mahrez ??pic.twitter.com/Gx1PCxFQ4g — #GSBOUT West Ham Central #GSBOUT (@WestHam_Central) November 16, 2020

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

We won’t comment on the standard of defending, nor the standard of the pitch, but rather wish to focus on what a brilliant goal that if from the former Leicester City man.

Pep Guardiola will no doubt be hoping that he can carry that level of form into the weekend, where City will be locking horns with Tottenham.