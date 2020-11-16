‘You know what to do’ – These Liverpool fans call for Jack Grealish to be signed after finding England star’s Reds-loving tweets

Some Liverpool supporters have been left extremely excited after a couple of their fans doubled as Twitter detectives to find some Reds-loving tweets from Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish.

Liverpool supporters have tracked down three old tweets so far in which Grealish has favoured the Reds in an encounter against Manchester City, as well as some praising Anfield legend Steven Gerrard.

The first tweet of the batch saw Grealish predict a win for the Merseyside outfit against City in a Premier League tie, which they went on to lose 3-0 during Kenny Dalglish’s troublesome time as boss.

The other two tweets were in relation to Gerrard and particularly the Reds’ title hopes in the 2013/14 season, with Grealish hoping that Stevie G would lift the Premier League trophy with his boyhood club.

Grealish also wished for Gerrard to make up for what proved to be his unfortunate title-costing error as he wanted the midfielder to score a trademark 40-yard screamer after he slipped for Demba Ba’s goal.

Here’s how some of the Reds faithful reacted to Grealish’s tweets:

COME TO LIVERPOOL?? — Mo? (@LFCmosalahh) November 16, 2020

Liverpool in the summer?? — Morty (@MortyBTW) November 16, 2020

JACKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK

I LOVE YOU ?????? — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) November 16, 2020

Come to Liverpool. You know you want to. pic.twitter.com/5nMTMTAgTN — B.P (RIP Ray Clemence) (@CertifiedRed96) November 16, 2020

Come to us — ??????? (@ftbladrian) November 16, 2020

come to Anfield ? — MainManMané (@SheikhSadio) November 16, 2020

@LFC You know what to do — Naby Lad (@FcNabyLad) November 16, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United target gives green light to Real Madrid transfer Sergio Ramos willing to sacrifice €36m in guaranteed wages to stay at Real Madrid with lucrative PSG offer already prepared Man United plan on offering Paul Pogba new contract in shocking new claims from Fabrizio Romano

These Liverpool supporters have dug up these tweets after Grealish’s fine performances for England in the international break.

The 25-year-old bagged an assist in his 60-minute outing in the 3-0 win against Ireland and was by far the Three Lions’ best player in Sunday night’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium.

Jurgen Klopp and the club’s fanbase know about the ace’s talents all to well, the attacking midfielder ripped them apart with two goals and three assists when Villa beat Liverpool 7-2 in October.

Grealish will continue to be linked with some of England’s biggest clubs after establishing that he’s no longer just an exciting talent anymore – he’s a bonafide star.

It would certainly take some doing to prise the playmaker away from boyhood club Aston Villa, with Grealish one of the best performers so far season and signing a new contract in September.