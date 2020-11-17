Menu

Approach made: Manchester United working on surprise transfer return of €35m-rated attacker

Manchester United have reportedly made a surprise approach to re-sign Adnan Januzaj from Real Sociedad.

The Belgium international had a spell at Man Utd as a youngster and initially looked a hugely promising player when he broke into the club’s first-team in 2013/14.

It never quite worked out for Januzaj, however, and he ended up leaving the club after underwhelming loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland.

The 25-year-old has been at Real Sociedad since 2017, but now Don Balon claim United are interested in bringing him back as they seek to strengthen their attacking midfield options.

The report states that the Red Devils have reached out to Januzaj over a possible move, with Sociedad likely to command around €35million for him.

This seems a very strange move indeed as Januzaj hasn’t really done much to impress in his time in La Liga, even if he has shown flashes of his natural ability.

Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels he can get Januzaj back to his best at Old Trafford, and at €35m he’d certainly be a relatively low-cost option.

We’re unsure, however, if most MUFC supporters would get that excited about bringing back a player who simply doesn’t look good enough to perform consistently at the highest level.

