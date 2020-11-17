Manchester United fans will be relieved to hear that Alex Telles has finally been cleared to play after recovering from COVID-19 and producing a negative test result.

This is according to Brazilian outlet UOL, who report that Telles is also in the clear to make his return for the national team in their clash against Uruguay this evening.

Telles has struggled with COVID-19 for some time now as he seemingly struggled to clear the virus from his system despite already taking part in some form of training with Brazil, as per UOL.

The 27-year-old is now hopefully no longer contagious, with his negative test results deeming it safe for him to get straight back into action.

This could benefit United as they’ve seen precious little of their summer signing from Porto due to him contracting coronavirus at the end of last month.

Man Utd have Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams as options at left-back, but many fans will no doubt feel Telles has the potential to be an upgrade on both.

It will be interesting to see if this positive news can put Telles in contention to play for the Red Devils in their Premier League clash with West Brom at the weekend.