Arsenal could land ideal Mesut Ozil replacement in smart swap transfer

Arsenal could reportedly clinch the transfer of Christian Eriksen in a surprise swap deal.

The Gunners are being linked with a move to rescue Eriksen from his nightmare spell at Inter Milan in an exchange that could see Granit Xhaka move to the San Siro, according to the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Calcionews24.

Eriksen only left Tottenham for Inter last January, but has struggled to show his best form in his time in Serie A so far, so a return to the Premier League could be a tempting move for him.

It would no doubt be controversial, however, if the Denmark international moved back to join Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta could urgently do with a signing of this type, however, with his side showing a worrying lack of creativity in recent times.

This comes as Mesut Ozil has been somewhat harshly axed from Arsenal’s squad despite still being arguably the club’s best creative player.

Eriksen is a similar kind of number ten who has shown what he can do in the Premier League after enjoying plenty of success in his time at Tottenham.

Christian Eriksen in action for Inter Milan

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out at Arsenal and Christian Eriksen could be a fine replacement

Although Xhaka has improved under Arteta, most Arsenal fans wouldn’t be too bothered about the Switzerland international moving on if it helped the team strengthen further up the pitch.

With the signing of Thomas Partey and the fine form of Mohamed Elneny, there is less need for Xhaka in this squad, so exchanging him for Eriksen could be very smart business.

The report adds that Eriksen is also attracting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

