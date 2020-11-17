Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has explained that Mesut Ozil has continued to work hard and be a professional member of the first-team despite being completely frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners shot-stopper has defended his fellow German by explaining how he’s continued to do his best despite having very little prospect of playing for the club any time soon.

Discussing Ozil with German outlet Bild, Leno said: “Mesut is still a part of the team and trains with us. He is absolutely professional, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“Obviously it’s a disappointing situation for him, but Mesut handles it well and is absolutely loyal.”

Some Arsenal fans will be surprised by Leno’s claims about Ozil, as he’s often had the reputation of being a little lazy and disinterested, even if, on his day, he was always capable of world class performances on the pitch.

One has to wonder if Arteta could do well to listen to Leno’s quotes and reconsider leaving Ozil out like this, with this Arsenal side lacking someone with his creativity and ability to link the midfield and attack.

It’s been an inconsistent start to the season for Arsenal and they don’t really have anyone else in this squad who can provide precisely what Ozil can.