Arsenal star Willian has made the very bold claim that he thinks Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will soon be regarded as one of the best managers in the world.

The Spanish tactician left Manchester City’s coaching team last season to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal, taking his first job in management in the process.

In his short time in charge at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta has helped Arsenal win both the FA Cup and Community Shield, and clearly seems to have them on a better path than they looked to be on under Emery.

Some doubts remain as Arsenal have made a frustratingly inconsistent start to this season, winning four and losing four of their eight Premier League matches so far, including an impressive 1-0 away win at Manchester United followed by a surprise 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Willian clearly rates Arteta highly, however, as he told FourFourTwo he felt he was on course to become one of the game’s leading tacticians, which is some praise from the Brazilian, who has worked with greats such as Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.

“He’ll be a top manager, I’ve no doubt about it,” Willian said of Arteta.

“The potential is there, as is the ambition. In a few years he’ll be considered one of the best managers in the Premier League – and the world.

“Obviously you must win trophies to be considered one of the best, and it will happen for him sooner rather than later. I’m impressed with the way he talks and explains his tactical thoughts – he’s quick to read the game and make adjustments when needed. It’s been fantastic to train under him so far and I’m learning a lot.”