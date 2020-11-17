‘He’ll definitely score 20 odd’ – Pundit claims Tottenham summer signing will take them to ‘another level’

BT Sport pundit Steve McManaman has revealed his belief that Gareth Bale will take Tottenham to a whole new level.

Bale departed Tottenham as arguably the best player in the Premier League, with a move to Real Madrid seemingly being too exciting a prospect for the Welshman to decline.

While some in Madrid may have found it difficult to warm to Bale, it’s undeniable just how influential he was for Los Blancos during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the summer he made the decision to finally depart Real Madrid and re-sign for former employers Tottenham. According to Steve McManaman, it’s exactly what Jose Mourinho’s men needed to take them to the next level.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder, who now works as a pundit for BT Sport, is quoted by the TV channel’s website saying:

“I think he’ll have a huge impact because he hasn’t lost any of his pace.”

“I know he’s had a few injuries at Real Madrid, but he also wasn’t injured for a lot of the time – he just wasn’t playing. I think he’s ready to and has a lot of points to prove. I think it’s a brilliant signing for Tottenham.”

“When you think of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and then you throw Gareth into the mix as well, it automatically lifts that starting XI to another level. If he stays fit now and he plays 40 games for Tottenham, he’ll definitely score 20 odd scores, and you just cannot buy those types of numbers.”

“The fact that Tottenham have done a great deal bringing him, I think it’s wonderful business I really do. If he stays fit, he’ll certainly elevate Tottenham to another level in the Premier League and other competitions this season.”

Bale has not yet proven himself to still be capable of the performance level he produced prior to his departure from the Premier League.

When he is able to do that, and only then, can we consider him a game-changing acquisition by Spurs.