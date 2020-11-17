Barcelona plan major January transfer window clear-out, including potential Premier League loan

Barcelona are reportedly looking to trim their squad with a four-player clear-out in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Catalan giants look in need of a major rebuilding job after a difficult couple of years, and they could try to sell some stars to help them afford new signings.

According to Sport, the players who could make way this winter are: Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Junior Firpo and Matheus Fernandes.

Barcelona are said to be keen to raise money to afford the signing of Lyon forward Memphis Depay, and so shifting Braithwaite to make room up front could be important to their plans, according to Sport.

The report explains that Braithwaite could have loan suitors in the Premier League, with Barca hopeful that any loan could also be with the view of a permanent transfer.

One imagines the likes of Umtiti and Firpo could also attract plenty of suitors even if things haven’t quite worked out for them at Barcelona in recent times.