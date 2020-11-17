Premier League supporters handed fresh hopes of swift return as Boris Johnson makes it personal priority

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made getting fans back into football stadiums a ‘personal priority’, according to a report by the BBC.

While the Premier League was (thankfully) able to get back underway earlier this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic having stopped it in it’s tracks, football fans have not been seen in an English stadium since March.

That’s much to the frustration of the loyal supporters who spend their hard-earned cash and time following their beloved clubs across the country and around Europe.

To those who have suffered from not being able to see their teams in the flesh over the past six months, fear not. This report by the BBC suggests that we could see fans in stadiums before the end of the year.

The BBC report that Boris Johnson has made it his personal priority to make it happen, and we may not have to wait until the turn of the year before we see it. There could be a pre-Christmas return of fans on the horizon.

This is exciting news for anyone who loves football, whether you’ll be one of the fans in the stadium yourself, or rather enjoying seeing the players properly supported from the comfort of your own home.

Maybe Boris isn’t so bad after all…