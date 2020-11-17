Premier League pressure to reinstate key rule ramped up after EFL Championship make their move

An exclusive report by the Telegraph reveals that Championship clubs will be allowed five substitutes from late November – increasing pressure on the Premier League.

In a season like no other, with there being no time for any significant summer break and fixture congestion as dangerously prominent as ever, you could be forgiven for thinking it weird that the Premier League opted to scrap the five substitute rule.

Said rule was in force in England’s top tier after the post-lockdown restart, but as we entered the campaign that we currently find ourselves in the midst of, it was abolished. As you could have predicted, a flurry of injuries have followed, with fatigue rife.

As reported by the Telegraph, the Championship chiefs have now taken action, and clubs in the English second division will be allowed five substitutes once again from late November. The report notes that this follows calls from Premier League bosses to do the same.

Whether those at the summit of English football will follow the Championship’s example in reinstating the five substitute rule, or will continue on with the season with the current three, remains to be seen.

As reported by the Guardian, England manager Gareth Southgate followed in the footsteps of Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola in calling for it’s return. They’re some seriously influential figures to ignore, if the Premier League choose to do so…