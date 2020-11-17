Menu

Chelsea injury news: Eyebrow-raising update provided on condition of defender with back injury

An update has been provided on the condition of England international Ben Chilwell, and it’s an eyebrow-raiser for Chelsea fans.

Chilwell arrived at Stamford Bridge over the summer transfer window, with manager Frank Lampard seemingly losing faith in the defensively flimsy Marcos Alonso.

The former Leicester City man began the season injured, but worked his way up to full fitness and has subsequently emerged as an important figure in the Blues’ back-line.

It’s for that reason the Chelsea faithful will have been concerned to see him limp off holding his back against Belgium, with this tweet from Henry Winter doing little to allay those fears.

With Chilwell still being treated by the England medics, you’d think it impossible for him to feature tomorrow against Iceland, so Winter raises a good point – why has he not returned to Chelsea?

Unless the damage done is nothing serious enough to rule him out of tomorrow’s game, it seems bizarre to keep him around the camp unnecessarily.

It’s not clear exactly what sort of condition Chilwell is in, but with Chelsea facing Newcastle in Saturday’s early kick-off, Lampard needs clarification on this as soon as possible.

Sky Sports report that Chilwell is back in training, but it’s not clear whether he will be fit to play. If that’s the case, why is he still with England? Tomorrow’s game means nothing to either side – why take the chance?

None of this makes sense – and it must be hugely frustrating for Chelsea fans.

