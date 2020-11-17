Menu

Video: Cesc Fabregas explains how Chelsea summer signing can be key in the title race

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have a real gem in Hakim Ziyech and it’s clear former Blues star Cesc Fabregas is a huge fan of the summer signing from Ajax.

Watch below as Fabregas tells 90min that Ziyech’s vision and quality of passing can turn Frank Lampard’s side into stronger contenders for the Premier League title…

Chelsea lacked this kind of quality last season as they struggled after selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid whilst being under a transfer ban.

They made up for it this summer, however, with Ziyech looking superb so far alongside other exciting new signings Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy.

More Stories Cesc Fabregas Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.