Video: Cesc Fabregas explains how Chelsea summer signing can be key in the title race

Chelsea have a real gem in Hakim Ziyech and it’s clear former Blues star Cesc Fabregas is a huge fan of the summer signing from Ajax.

Watch below as Fabregas tells 90min that Ziyech’s vision and quality of passing can turn Frank Lampard’s side into stronger contenders for the Premier League title…

? @cesc4official is very excited at the prospect of Hakim Ziyech in the Premier League, and we can't blame him! The former Chelsea man spoke with @benhainess on what he offers. ? Watch the #RedBullStreetStyle World Final this Saturday on https://t.co/Wj7ehu8OK1 | @RedBullUK pic.twitter.com/MqAIMdoml1 — 90min (@90min_Football) November 13, 2020

Chelsea lacked this kind of quality last season as they struggled after selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid whilst being under a transfer ban.

They made up for it this summer, however, with Ziyech looking superb so far alongside other exciting new signings Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy.