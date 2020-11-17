Menu

Chelsea could offload five names to boost hopes of major Premier League transfer raid

Chelsea could reportedly have a better chance of sealing the transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice this January.

According to the Daily Express, the Blues were reluctant to meet Rice’s £80million asking price during the summer, but they could raise as much as £67m through player sales this winter.

The report names Antonio Rudiger, Olivier Giroud, Emerson Palmieri, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater as five players who could be offloaded to help boost the prospect of a deal for Rice.

The exciting young England international has been superb for West Ham and could surely prove a hugely important addition at Stamford Bridge.

Rice could operate in defensive midfield or at centre-back for Chelsea, who still look in need of improving at the back after a slightly inconsistent start to this campaign.

whufc declan rice

Declan Rice continues to be linked with Chelsea

Chelsea spent big on signing new attacking players during the summer, with the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech all looking very promising.

However, there is clearly also the need for more protection for that defence, and Rice could be ideal if CFC can put together the money to convince West Ham to let him go.

