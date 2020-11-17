Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs looking into a potential transfer deal for Fenerbahce wonderkid Omer Beyaz.

The 17-year-old looks an outstanding talent and Don Balon have even compared him to Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil as he’s linked with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Beyaz could fit in well at Stamford Bridge, where Frank Lampard is putting together an increasingly stylish attacking side with a lot of promising young players playing key roles in his first-team squad.

If Beyaz chooses a move to west London in the future, it could be a good move for his career, though it seems clear he won’t be short of other offers.

Don Balon say the list of clubs looking at him is long, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Lyon also mentioned as suitors.

Beyaz seems a similar style of attacking midfielder to Arsenal’s Ozil, who also has Turkish origins despite choosing to represent the German national team.